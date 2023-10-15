England captain Jos Buttler says Afghanistan defeat ‘tough loss to take’

England captain Jos Buttler admitted his side were “outplayed” by Afghanistan after they slumped to a shock World Cup defeat in Delhi.

Set 285 to win after electing to field, defending champions England were skittled out for just 215 as the underdogs won a World Cup match for only the second time.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said: “It’s disappointing, having won the toss and elected to field.

“It’s a tough loss to take, congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today.

“It’s about execution and we were not at the level we wanted to be with the ball and the bat.

“They are a really skilful attack with some fantastic spin bowlers. They put us under lots of pressure and we weren’t quite good enough today.

“You’ve got to let these defeats hurt, reflect and work on the areas we need to do better. We’ve got lots of resilience and we’ll come back fighting.”

England, who won the World Cup in 2019, have now lost two of their opening three matches to leave their hopes of a place in the semi-finals in the balance.

“We’ll let tonight sink in before thinking about that,” Buttler added on Sky Sports.

“I’ve experienced a few lows so far in my career. Going back to 2019 we lost a couple of games early on to leave us in a position where we had to win and we were good enough to do it.”

Ben Stokes was missing from the England team and Buttler said: “He’s been working hard but just wasn’t quite fit for today.”

Former England captain Michael Atherton was full of praise for Afghanistan and felt England were always chasing the game.

He told Sky Sports: “I thought they started badly, sloppily, five wides at the start, a misfield. They just looked a bit off the pace and that sets the tone.

“Harry Brook played excellently but nobody else really. They were well beaten.

“They’ve lost two matches badly. They’ve not given themselves much margin for error.

“It is the greatest night in (Afghanistan’s) cricketing history. They played brilliantly and outplayed England and won this game fair and square.

“It’s been an amazing rise to prominence, cricket in Afghanistan, and this is their high point to beat the World Cup holders.”

Player of the match Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who took three wickets, told Sky Sports: “It’s a very proud moment to be here beating the world champions, a great achievement for the whole nation and the team.

“It was a wonderful performance from the bowlers and the batters.”