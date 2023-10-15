Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 after Spain beat Norway

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 after Norway were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Oslo.

The result meant Steve Clarke’s men were guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A with two games to spare.

A Norway victory would have meant Scotland needed a point from their remaining matches, in Georgia and at home to Norway, next month.

…AND WE'RE OFF TO GERMANY 🎶 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KEtNJRQRRk — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 15, 2023

But a second-half goal from Spain’s Gavi meant the Scots were mathematically certain to be at next year’s championships in Germany.

Spain, who beat Scotland 2-0 in Seville on Thursday to avenge their defeat by the same scoreline at Hampden Park in March, also made sure of their qualification a they moved top the group on goal difference.

They have two matches remaining, against minnows Cyprus and Georgia.