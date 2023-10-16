The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
England’s Ollie Lawrence, left, consoles Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu after the World Cup quarter-final in Marseille (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Ollie Lawrence, left, consoles Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu after the World Cup quarter-final in Marseille (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were highs and lows as the Rugby World Cup reached the knockout stage, while at the cricket equivalent defeat for England made the defence of their title more difficult.

Wigan won their first Super League title in five years, women’s football took centre stage domestically during the men’s international break while Wembley waved goodbye to the NFL for another year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

England’s Manu Tuilagi scores a try
Manu Tuilagi dives in to score his side’s first try as England booked a World Cup semi-final spot against South Africa with a 30-24 win over Fiji (David Davies/PA)
Ireland’s Andrew Porter (left) and Ronan Kelleher are consoled by family
Andrew Porter, left, and Ronan Kelleher are consoled by family after Ireland’s nail-biting World Cup exit to New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)
France players look dejected
And hosts France are out after an equally tight loss to South Africa (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman celebrates
Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman claimed three wickets as they recorded a historic win over England, whose defence of the Cricket World Cup is wavering (Manish Swarup/AP)
Wigan's Jake Wardle is tackled
Jake Wardle helped Wigan to their first Grand Final win in five years as they beat Catalans Dragons (Richard Sellers/PA)
Arsenal's women celebrate
Arsenal scored two added-time goals to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Women’s Super League (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal's Beth Mead
And there was more good news for Arsenal as Beth Mead returned after 11 months out with a serious knee injury (Nigel French/PA)
Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair
The Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards is tackled by the Tennessee Titans’ Azeez Al-Shaair in the Ravens’ 24-16 victory in the season’s last NFL game at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wales' Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Croatia which keeps alive Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes (Tim Goode/PA)
China Tennis Shanghai Masters
Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz beat Russian Andrey Rublev in the Shanghai Masters final (Andy Wong/AP)