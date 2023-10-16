On this day in 2014: William Gallas retires at age of 37

On this day in 2014, former France, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas retired at the age of 37.

After beginning his career with Caen, Gallas moved to Marseille before being signed by the Blues in 2001.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender won two Premier League titles under manager Jose Mourinho, but left under a cloud in 2006 when he joined Arsenal as part of the Ashley Cole transfer the other way.

Gallas joined Chelsea in 2001 (PA)

Gallas then spent four years with the Gunners and was made captain by Arsene Wenger before moving to Tottenham in 2010.

He spent three seasons with Spurs before transferring to Australian A-League side Perth Glory, his final domestic club.

Representing France, Gallas won 84 caps for Les Bleus and played in their 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy, while it was his goal that saw of the Republic of Ireland in a play-off for the 2010 World Cup after Thierry Henry’s infamous handball.

He subsequently retired from international football in 2011 aged 33.

Gallas made 84 appearances for France and scored in their infamous 2010 World Cup play-off game against the Republic of Ireland (Julien Behal/PA)

The defender’s career saw him named in the PFA team of the year twice and retired having made 570 career appearances.

Speaking about his decision, Gallas said: “It is something that is not easy to announce. You think that you can continue, but today I cannot.”