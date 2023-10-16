Football rumours: Newcastle eye up Emile Smith Rowe move

What the papers say
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is catching the eyes of Premier League rivals. According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle are keen on the 23-year-old England international.
Manchester City could benefit if Liverpool make a move for their former winger Leroy Sane, 27. A sell-on clause means City will make more than £8 million if the German international makes the mover from Bayern Munich to Anfield.
Eric Dier could be handed a way out of his Tottenham exile in January, according to The Sun. The England defender, 29, has not played under new manager Ange Postecoglou but could head to Roma for a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho.
Scott McTominay appears to be going nowhere in January. The Manchester United midfielder, 26, came close to a £50 million move to West Ham in the summer, but the Daily Star reports manager Erik ten Hag has ruled out any new-year deal.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Tomas Soucek: Inter Milan are being linked to the Czech midfielder, 28, but West Ham are looking to step up talks on a new contract.
Florian Wirtz: Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both keen on the 20-year-old Germany midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen.