Max Johnston handed first Scotland call-up

Max Johnston has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of the friendly against France on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old defender, who joined Austrian Bundesliga club Sturm Graz from Motherwell in the summer, replaces skipper Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey, who have both been withdrawn.

Left-back Robertson injured his shoulder in the 2-0 defeat by Spain in Seville last week, while Brentford full-back Hickey’s issue is unspecified.

Johnston, son of former Scotland attacker Allan Johnston, has been capped up to Under-21 level with Scotland and played – and was sent off late – in the 3-1 win over Hungary at Fir Park on Friday.

Scotland take on France knowing they are going to Germany for the 2024 European Championships next summer.

Steve Clarke’s men qualified for their second successive Euros on Sunday night when Norway were defeated 1-0 by Spain in Oslo.