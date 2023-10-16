Pascal Chimbonda keen to make the right impression in management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pascal Chimbonda keen to make the right impression in management

By Press Association
Pascal Chimbonda is manager of Skelmersdale United (PA)
Pascal Chimbonda is manager of Skelmersdale United (PA)

Former Tottenham and Wigan defender Pascal Chimbonda believes the scarcity of black managers is a “barrier to fight against” as he seeks to prove himself as the new boss of non-league Skelmersdale United.

The 44-year-old will make his managerial debut in the inauspicious circumstances of the North West Counties Premier League, where his rock-bottom side host Kendal Town in the Macron Cup on Wednesday.

Chimbonda, who was a member of France’s 2006 World Cup squad, has tried to get other jobs and while the Guadaloupe-born former Premier League star believes his inexperience counted against him he said the lack of black managers was something which needed to continually be challenged.

“I tried to go to different academies and it never worked because you need experience and sometimes when you apply for the job and you see someone with a lesser CV than you get the job you get frustrated,” he told the PA news agency.

“It is only lack of experience but I think that is an excuse because we played the game at the highest level and if you don’t give me a chance to prove you wrong you will never know if it is a lack of experience.

“You see the leagues don’t have many black managers and I think this is a barrier we have to fight against and we need to keep fighting and things might change.

“We know our value and I say to all black managers to keep fighting and never give up.

“I got my chance at Skem and I will show what I am capable of doing. We are bottom of the league so it is a big challenge for me to change things.

“They have given me the opportunity and now it is up to me to face the challenge and if I do well people will talk about it – and if I do bad people will talk about it.”

Chimbonda has limited experience of lower league football after dropping down the divisions following spells at Sunderland, Blackburn and Doncaster to play for Washington (Tyne and Wear) and Ashton Town.

But he wants to be taken seriously despite the media focus his appointment has brought.

“I don’t think it is a publicity stunt. I take it seriously because football has been all my life,” he added.

“I’ll do the work I have to do – don’t judge me on anything else.”

Soccer – npower Football League Championship – Southampton v Doncaster Rovers – St Marys
Pascal Chimbonda, pictured in his time at Doncaster (PA)

Chairman Frank Hughes said Chimbonda’s appointment was part of a longer-term plan to return the 141-year-old club – Amateur FA Cup Winners in 1971 – home to the West Lancashire town. Currently the lack of a suitable pitch means they are having to groundshare with Burscough seven miles away.

“We could have gone round the non-league circuit and picked a manager with a proven record but Pascal hits all the targets for us,” said Hughes, who estimated the club needed to raise in excess of £300,000 to replace the artificial turf at former ground JMO Sports Park.

“It is a well-known fact he has not had the opportunities he should have had and we believe it is the right time for him and the right time for us.

“It is an exciting one for Skem because it comes at a time when we are at our worst point and Pascal will give us the lift we need. It is a major coup for the club.”