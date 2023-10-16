Four memorable clashes between England and Italy held at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four memorable clashes between England and Italy held at Wembley

By Press Association
Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England in the final last time out at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s qualification path to Euro 2024 continues on Tuesday night when they host Italy at Wembley.

A win against the Azzurri will ensure Gareth Southgate’s side qualify for next year’s tournament in Germany.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some memorable encounters between both sides at Wembley.

European Championship final – 2021

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Italy won Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The last meeting between both sides under the arch came in 2021 when England’s dreams for a major trophy ended after being beaten in a penalty shootout.

Southgate’s side got off to a flying start through Luke Shaw’s early strike, but Leonardo Bonucci levelled for Italy as the match went into extra time before ending with spot-kicks.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved penalties from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, but Marcus Rashford hit a post before Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy earned a 3-2 shootout victory and lifted the European Championship.

World Cup qualifiers – 1997

Zola
Zola gave Italy the advantage at Wembley in the qualifiers for France 1998 (Adam Butler/PA)

Aiming to qualify for their first World Cup since Italia 1990, England were drawn in a group alongside Italy as they aimed to secure a spot in the 1998 edition in France.

Cesare Maldini oversaw the Italian side playing at Wembley in 1997 and Gianfranco Zola’s 19th-minute strike was enough for the visitors to pick up three points.

England eventually went on to win the qualifying group with an historic draw against the Azzurri in Rome later in the year.

World Cup qualifying disappointment – 1977

Soccer – World Cup Qualifier – England v Italy – Wembley
Kevin Keegan’s goal helped England beat Italy 2-0 in World Cup qualifying (PA Archive)

Similarly to the 1998 tournament, England’s qualification for the 1978 World Cup saw them drawn in a group with Italy.

After losing their first fixture 2-0 in Rome, England welcomed the Azzurri to Wembley 12 months later in November 1977.

Playing under manager Ron Greenwood, Kevin Keegan opened the scoring for the hosts before Trevor Brooking doubled the lead to seal a 2-0 victory.

Despite their win, England did not qualify for the 1978 tournament in Argentina as Italy earned a 3-0 win against Luxembourg to top the qualifying group on goal difference.

Bobby Moore’s final outing – 1973

England’s World Cup-winning captain made his final international appearance against Italy in 1973.

It rounded off a stellar England career for Moore, who led his side to World Cup glory in 1966 and captained the team on 90 occasions.

However, his 108th and final England cap ended in defeat in the friendly clash against the Azzurri, who won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fabio Capello – a future England manager between 2007 and 2012.