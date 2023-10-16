5 talking points as Northern Ireland look for back-to-back wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 talking points as Northern Ireland look for back-to-back wins

By Press Association
Northern Ireland will be back in action whey the host Slovenia at Windsor Park on Tuesday night (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland will continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when Slovenia visit Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game.

Momentum

Saturday’s 3-0 win over San Marino was a baby step for Michael O’Neill’s struggling Northern Ireland side but having finally ended a five-game losing streak they will be desperate to build on that and give their fans something to cheer at home. Saturday was only Northern Ireland’s third win in 18 at Windsor Park, where home form was once so key to their hopes in qualifying. As they begin to look ahead to future campaigns, the need to rebuild the fortress is obvious.

Injury concerns

Sunderland v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Stadium of Light
Daniel Ballard is an injury doubt with a thigh problem (Will Matthews/PA)

O’Neill offered up only one bit of team news in Monday’s press conference but it was potentially a hugely significant one as defender Daniel Ballard is suffering with tightness in his thigh. With Paddy McNair suspended after his late booking on Saturday, O’Neill has limited options at the back if Ballard is missing, which might mean Shea Charles dropping back, Trai Hume moving inside or see Eoin Toal handed a challenging debut.

A different challenge

Slovenia v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Stozice Stadium
Northern Ireland fell to a 4-2 defeat to Slovenia when the sides met in Ljubljana last month (PA)

A win was the only acceptable result against a San Marino side ranked 207th and last in the world, but Slovenia represent a very different challenge. Matjaz Kek’s side would have been one Northern Ireland hoped to get the better of at the start of the campaign but they come to Belfast as the leaders in Group H and challenging for a place at next summer’s finals.

Defensive test

Slovenia v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Stozice Stadium
Slovenia’s Andraz Sporar scored twice in the last meeting (PA)

When looking back on Northern Ireland’s qualifying run to date, the defeat in Ljubljana stands out and not in a good way. This campaign has seen them suffer four 1-0 defeats – close games in which they had a chance to take something right until the end. The exception, bar the victories over San Marino, was the 4-2 defeat in Ljubljana, where they struggled to contain Slovenia’s exciting front pair of Benjamin Sesko and Andraz Sporar. Even if Northern Ireland’s defence was at full strength, handling Sesko and company would be a real test.

Casement protests

Northern Ireland v San Marino – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
A number of Northern Ireland fans made their feelings regarding the redevelopment of Casement Park clear on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)

Saturday’s match at Windsor Park was marked by persistent chanting from a number of fans opposed to the building of Casement Park, the GAA stadium in south west Belfast which is due to host games at Euro 2028. Even if a project bogged down by delays and questions over funding is completed in time, many Northern Ireland fans have said they will never attend a match at a venue named after an Irish revolutionary and located in predominantly nationalist west Belfast. O’Neill has said he wants fans to get behind the project but added that he respects all opinions. Expect them to be heard again.