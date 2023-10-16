Steve Clarke says Scotland can arrive at Euro 2024 with their ‘heads held high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Clarke says Scotland can arrive at Euro 2024 with their ‘heads held high’

By Press Association
Scotland will go to Germany with pride, says manager Steve Clarke (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland will go to Germany with pride, says manager Steve Clarke (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke insists Scotland will march into next summer’s European Championship with their “heads held high” after qualifying from their group at the weekend.

The Scots reached Euro 2020 – their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup – through the safety net of the Nations League play-off final win over Serbia on penalties.

Clarke’s men qualified for their second successive Euros on Sunday night when Norway were defeated 1-0 by Spain in Oslo.

With a trip to Georgia and a home game against Norway remaining next month, the Scots have 15 points from six fixtures and are behind Group A leaders and fellow qualifiers Spain on goal difference.

Ahead of the friendly against France in Lille on Tuesday night, where team changes were promised, Clarke said: “I’m really proud of the players.

“It is fantastic for them to be at a second major finals after such a long barren period.

“The last time we qualified for the Euros it was through the play-off system.

“It felt a little bit like sneaking in the back door.

“This time we can walk straight in the front door with our heads held high and look forward to a good tournament next summer.

“But before that we have to finish the group properly, we have two competitive games next month and we want to finish on a high.

“I said when we qualified for the last tournament that we want to be at major tournaments more often.

“We missed out on the World Cup in the play-offs which was sore but we obviously learned some lessons from that – don’t leave it to chance, don’t leave it to a one-off game and we managed to do that.

“We want a really good match tomorrow against a team who is probably the best in the world, we have two competitive games next month to finish the group and it would be nice to think we can match the tally of Spain, that is something to aspire to so we will try to do that.

“Then we will wait on the draw and see what that brings us and then we will start to plan for the summer.”

Steve Clarke has guided Scotland to another major tournament
Steve Clarke has guided Scotland to another major tournament (Adam Davy/PA)
Clarke is adamant that the Scots are not happy at simply making the finals of another tournament and is expecting the backing of a huge Tartan Army in Germany.

He said: “I am not sure Germany is ready for five million people to turn up. It seems like everybody you speak to is going to be in Germany next summer.

“I am sure it won’t be five million but we will certainly take a big crowd.

“We want to go there and be a success. What is success for Scotland? It is probably to be the first Scottish national team to come out of a group stage at a major competition.

“So that is something that we can aspire to in the future but lots of steps before that.

“Right at the beginning I believed this team was good enough to qualify from this group and thankfully they have proved me right.

“We have lost two games in a row so we are aware of that and we don’t want to lose three in a row.

“We have to play as well as we can and whoever starts for them, it will be a big test.”