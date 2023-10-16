Talking points as Scotland head to France for friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Scotland head to France for friendly

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Scotland take on France in a friendly in Lille knowing they are going to Germany next summer.

Steve Clarke’s men qualified for their second successive Euros on Sunday night when Norway were defeated by Spain in Oslo.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points around the match in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Approach to a friendly match

Given that Scotland have qualified for Germany next summer, Clarke will reshuffle his pack. However, after five straight wins in the qualifiers, the Scots have lost their last two matches, 2-0 to Spain in Seville and 3-1 to England at Hampden in the 150th anniversary heritage match. Scotland have dropped behind Spain on goal difference but finishing top is still an ambition and he will not want to go into next month’s double-header against Georgia and Norway on the back of three defeats.

The goalkeeper situation

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn could be rested
Norwich City’s Angus Gunn has established himself as number one following the injury to Craig Gordon. The other two keepers in the squad, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Zander Clark of Hearts, have yet to make an appearance. This is a good opportunity to ensure one or both get some game time before going to Germany next summer. Will Clarke take it?

Full-back fall-out

Captain Andy Robertson picked up a shoulder injury against Spain and has gone back to Liverpool to get it assessed. Celtic’s Greg Taylor is a reliable replacement but when Robertson went off in Seville, Clarke moved right-back Aaron Hickey across to the other side of the pitch – where he was equally impressive notwithstanding his slip for Spain’s second goal – and brought on Nathan Patterson at right-back. Hickey has been withdrawn and 19-year-old Max Johnston has been called up for the first time. Taylor will take over from Robertson but Johnston may get some game time.

Midfield is Scotland’s strongest area

Billy Gilmour will be pushing for a start
Callum McGregor, John McGinn, and Scott McTominay have cemented their places in midfield. However, Clarke has several options should he wish to give any of them a rest against France. Stuart Armstrong and Kenny McLean are experienced campaigners, while Billy Gilmour is the next generation along with Lewis Ferguson, who has impressed at Bologna. All four will be chomping at the bit to catch Clarke’s eye before the squad is picked for Germany.

Main striker

Che Adams will want to take his chance against Spain if called upon
Clarke has tended to alternate between Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes for the main striker’s role. The latter got the nod against Spain in Seville and ran himself into the ground without getting any joy in terms of chances before being replaced by Adams, who missed a good opportunity to score. However, the Southampton player could get his chance from the start against Lille.