Football rumours: Read Madrid monitoring Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe

What the papers say

Jude Bellingham could face a fight for his Real Madrid shirt in the future – from his own brother. According to the Daily Mirror, via Spanish outlet El Nacional, scouts from the Bernabeu were sent to watch Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 18, play for England Under-19s in Montenegro.

Romeo Lavia (left) in action for Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea fans are facing a further wait before catching a first glimpse of midfielder Romeo Lavia in action for the Blues. The Daily Mail reports the 19-year-old Belgian, signed from Southampton in the summer, will be out until the end of November after injuring an ankle in training.

And Chelsea face losing another young talent with Barcelona tracking Dutch defender Ian Maatsen. The left-back, 21, turned down a summer move to Burnley but having made just one Premier League start this season, Barcelona are watching the situation with his contract ending in the summer, according to The Sun via Catalan outlet Sport.

Manchester City are close to tying up academy graduate Oscar Bobb to a long-term deal, according to the Daily Mirror. The winger, 20, is highly rated by boss Pep Guardiola and is already a senior Norway international.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand there's no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimarães new deal at Newcastle. The only clause is valid for all the clubs and it's £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/f5i7bTejtF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2023

Manchester United are set for a board meeting on Thursday where all 12 members will discuss Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bidhttps://t.co/JRVJ5LhgjQ pic.twitter.com/UfL95Nuxrs — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 16, 2023

Players to watch

Marc Guehi: Manchester United are looking at a possible move for Crystal Palace’s England defender, 23.

Wesley Gassova: Everton are one of several teams being linked with the Brazilian winger, 18, from Corinthian.