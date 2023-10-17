‘Middle of 2024’ predicted for Savannah Marshall’s rematch with Claressa Shields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Middle of 2024’ predicted for Savannah Marshall’s rematch with Claressa Shields

By Press Association
Professional Fighters League founder Donn Davis has targeted “the middle of next year” for Claressa Shields (left) and Savannah Marshall’s rematch in MMA (John Walton/PA)
Professional Fighters League founder Donn Davis has targeted “the middle of next year” for Claressa Shields (left) and Savannah Marshall’s rematch in MMA (John Walton/PA)

Professional Fighters League founder Donn Davis has targeted the middle of 2024 for a Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall rematch in MMA.

Britain’s Marshall signed a multi-year deal with the mixed martial arts promotion in August, joining long-standing American rival Shields – who beat her by unanimous decision in the boxing ring to become undisputed middleweight world champion last year.

Davis believes the PFL has “arguably the best women in combat sport” and that Hartlepool-born Marshall and Shields need time to train in MMA before a fight date is set.

“We have the top three women in boxing (Shields, Marshall and Amanda Serrano), we arguably have the best women in combat sports,” Davis told the PA news agency.

“They are both training and when they are both ready it will be great.

“They are both dead serious about being really good in MMA so I don’t think we will see that fight until the middle of next year, or the fall of next year, because it will take them that long to sharpen up the areas they are weak at.

“Both of them are really inspired by the challenge.

“That big women cross over pay-per-view next year will be on one of Francis Ngannou’s cards in the spring, or the Jake Paul card in the later year.

“My best guess is one of those cards will be in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and the other one somewhere else, hopefully in Europe.”

Undisputed Shields, who boasts an unbeaten professional boxing record of 14-0-0, lost in her second MMA appearance to Abby Montes by split decision in 2021.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Williams – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Claressa Shields is the holder of all middleweight belts (Nick Potts/PA)

And Davis believes the Michigan fighter has gained motivation from her setback in the PFL smart cage and that the idea of seeing a boxer in a “vulnerable” setting is what makes the potential match-up so special.

“She had two fights, lost one of them but she learnt a lot from that because she lost to somebody who is not top 50 in the world,” Davis added.

“As Claressa said, it was humbling for her because she hadn’t lost a round for five years and then she loses to a fighter who’s not top 50. That made her work harder, even in boxing and she credits that defeat to her becoming a better athlete.

“I think it will be big, people like to see fighters at the top of their sport who can also be vulnerable.”

Former UFC fighter Ngannou, who joined the PFL in May, faces Tyson Fury in a 10-round heavyweight boxing fight on October 28 and Davis believes he is inspired by the challenge.

He said: “Francis Ngannou is not scared two weeks out for Tyson Fury, he is inspired by the challenge. He knows the odds are five to one against him, he’s not fearful of that. He’s inspired to prove to himself and to show what he’s capable of in boxing.”