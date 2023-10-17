Rassie Erasmus expects England to ‘have some beef’ with South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rassie Erasmus expects England to ‘have some beef’ with South Africa

By Press Association
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus started the mind games (PA)

Rassie Erasmus expects semi-final opponents England to “have some beef” with South Africa due to their defeat in the final of the last World Cup.

Springboks director of rugby Erasmus began the mind games ahead of Saturday’s Paris showdown by listing Steve Borthwick’s potential team selection.

England are out for revenge after being beaten 32-12 by Erasmus’ side in the 2019 final in Japan when they were coached by Eddie Jones.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has predicted ‘beef’ (PA)

Reigning champions South Africa are overwhelming favourites for victory and expected to face New Zealand, who take on Argentina in the other last-four fixture, in the final.

“To talk about the All Blacks would be disrespectful to England because they’re a massive, massive speed bump for us to get over,” said Erasmus.

“More so a pothole than a speed bump because I was just looking at the possible teams I think can play.

“They have so many experienced players that played against us last time.

“I think because they’ve played us in the World Cup final they will have some beef with us. I think they were be very physical, I think they will definitely step it up at all set phases.”

Erasmus reverted to fully focusing on his director of rugby role after guiding his country to glory at the expense of England four years ago in Yokohama during a time when he also served as head coach.

The 50-year-old went into specific statistical detail of the two teams he believes will take to the field at Stade de France.

He then, when prompted, listed England’s possible matchday 23.

“I think we have averaged 200 minutes per player, they 260,” said Erasmus.

“I think the average caps of our team will be about 54, they’ll be about 59. I think the average age of our team is 30, the average age of their team about 29. And then the average weight is 104 (kilograms) and 105.

“England are unbeaten, they stuck to their guns since he (Borthwick) has been appointed, and they kept believing in what they’re doing and it’s paying off.

“You can see their team is full of belief and they will definitely be hurting from not just last year when we beat them (27-13 at Twickenham) but also from the World Cup in 2019.

South Africa were victorious at Twickenham in 2019 (PA)

“So they will be a very, very desperate team and a team which we respect.”

Asked for the England team written down on his sheet of paper, Erasmus replied: “We’re guessing obviously.

“Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell, Daly, Tuilagi, Marchant, May and Marcus Smith or Steward then Marler, Cole, George (Martin), Billy (Vunipola), Ben Youngs or Danny (Care), George Ford and Ollie (Lawrence), that’s who we think.

“But we might be totally wrong.”