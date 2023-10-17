Jordan Henderson says he has ‘no regrets’ over Saudi move despite being booed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan Henderson says he has ‘no regrets’ over Saudi move despite being booed

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson has no regrets about moving to Saudi Arabia (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jordan Henderson has no regrets about moving to Saudi Arabia (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jordan Henderson insists he has “no regrets” about moving to Saudi Arabia despite the public backlash.

The England midfielder was heavily criticised after his summer transfer from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq and then was booed off the Wembley pitch by England fans during the friendly win over Australia on Friday night.

The midfielder had been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield and last month apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

He says his beliefs have not changed and he can do good while playing there.

Asked in an interview with Channel 4 whether he had regrets about moving to Saudi Arabia, he said: “No regrets.

“I think having someone like myself, with the values that I have, in Saudi Arabia is only a good thing. Before I went to Saudi people knew the groups I supported and helped in the past.

“My values haven’t changed as a person just because I’m going to a different country to play football.”

Henderson says the booing may have been in part due to an interview he conducted shortly after his move where he claimed the eye-watering wages were not a factor.

“After the game I got told there was a little bit going on,” the 33-year-old added.

Jordan Henderson, left, was booed by England fans
Jordan Henderson, left, was booed by England fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Of course it hurts because every time you pull on that shirt it’s a proud moment and I’m playing for my team-mates, for my country and for the fans.

“So of course it hurts but at the end of the day that’s part and parcel – I’ve had enough criticism over my career so far to be able to deal with stuff like that I’m not the first player to get booed and probably not the last.

“I asked that question (why he was booed after the Australia game) and a journalist said it was because I play in Saudi Arabia. It was a decision I made months ago now that doesn’t change who I am as a person.

“I did an interview a couple of months ago and maybe some of the stuff that came out didn’t come out in the way that I thought I said it.

“An example of that would be when I said I didn’t go out there solely for the money. I think that’s a big difference – it’s not a sole reason going out there for the money.”

Asked whether his international chances are harmed by playing in the Saudi Pro League, he added: “There’s no getting away from that. The fitness coaches, sport science coaches are on that and if they see a drop-off I’m sure the manager will tell me.

“It hasn’t been an issue so far, I just have to keep an eye on it.”