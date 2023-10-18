Newcastle have emerged as likely candidates to end England midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ frustrating time at Manchester City. According to the Daily Mail, they are preparing a bid for the 27-year-old.
Liverpool are showing an interest in Bayern Munich’s former Chelsea youth player Jamal Musiala, 20. The Daily Mirror, via German outlet Sport Bild, said the German international’s agents were not discussing a new contract with the Bundesliga club.
Off the pitch, The i reports that former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell is tipped to become the new director of football at Manchester United. Current Old Trafford football director John Murtough’s role is at risk from the move.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Assan Ouedrago: Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on the 17-year-old Schalke midfielder, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Goncalo Inacio: 90.min reports the Anfield club are also keen on Sporting’s 22-year-old Portugal defender.
Football rumours: Newcastle looking to make bid for Kalvin Phillips