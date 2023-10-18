Sandro Tonali under investigation for alleged betting activity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sandro Tonali under investigation for alleged betting activity

By Press Association
Sandro Tonali could face a suspension (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sandro Tonali could face a suspension (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali could face a lengthy playing ban after it was reported he has admitted to breaching betting rules.

Tonali, signed by Newcastle from AC Milan for £55million in July, is being investigated by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation “in relation to illegal betting activity”.

The 23-year-old was one of several players named in an Italian football betting probe last week and, on Tuesday, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was given a seven-month suspension by the FIGC for breaching betting rules.

Newcastle confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the player was being investigated.

The club said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

“He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.

Sandro Tonali, right, joined Newcastle in the summer for £55million
Sandro Tonali, right, joined Newcastle in the summer for £55million (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Tonali scored in the Magpies’ opening-day 5-1 home win against Aston Villa and has made six further Premier League appearances.

It has been reported that Tonali admitted at a hearing on Tuesday to betting on matches involving his former club Milan.

Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo, centre, was withdrawn from Italy's squad last week
Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo, centre, was withdrawn from Italy’s squad last week (Nigel French/PA)

Tonali and Aston Villa forward Nicolo Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, last week returned to their clubs from Italy’s training camp after it emerged they were being investigated.

Italy team-mate Fagioli was given a seven-month ban on Tuesday by the FIGC for breaching betting rules.

He had five months of a one-year ban suspended and was fined 12,500 euros (£10,848), while he agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem, the FIGC announced.