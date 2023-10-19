Football rumours: Liverpool join race for Victor Osimhen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Liverpool join race for Victor Osimhen

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (left) and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen battle for the ball (PA)
What the papers say

The battle to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Premier League is hotting up, with Liverpool joining the chase, according to The Sun. Chelsea and Arsenal are already reportedly keen on the 24-year-old Nigerian, who is valued at around £95 million.

Newcastle are also looking at a Nigerian striker to add to their squad. The Sun reports they are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, 22.

Manchester United v Fulham – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (right) and Fulham’s Tom Cairney

Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January, according to the Daily Mirror. The England winger, 23, will be made available after showing no hint of ending his feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be heading to Bayern Munich. According to the Daily Mirror, the German giants could make an emergency move for the 35-year-old Greek as they tackle a mounting injury crisis.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luis Suarez: The 36-year-old Uruguay striker, now with Gremio in Brazil, is the latest target for Inter Miami.

Thiago Silva: The Brazilian defender, 39, has hinted he could return home to Fluminense when his Chelsea contract ends in the summer.