Focus on goalkeeping battle is strange – Aaron Ramsdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Focus on goalkeeping battle is strange – Aaron Ramsdale

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsdale is concerned for his England place (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale is concerned for his England place (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aaron Ramsdale feels it is “strange” how much attention is being paid to his battle with David Raya to be Arsenal number one – but admits he fears for his England future if he does not win it.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract last season but has found himself on the bench after summer signing Raya broke into the side and has started just once – a Carabao Cup win at Brentford – since mid-September.

Ramsdale picked up his fourth senior England cap in the 3-1 friendly win away to Scotland last month but was an unused substitute in the recent victories over Australia and Italy.

Ramsdale insists he and David Raya (right) work well together
Ramsdale insists he and David Raya, right, work well together (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about the goalkeeping situation ad nauseam since Raya was signed, initially on loan, from Brentford and television cameras are now constantly trained on Ramsdale as he sits on the bench during matches.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper was mocked by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after applauding a save from his counterpart during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

“I think because it’s one of the first times it’s happened with the situation it has been difficult,” admitted Ramsdale.

“There are times where you’re doing the right thing, but it’s the wrong thing and if you don’t do it, it’s the wrong thing. So it’s a double-edged sword.

“There’s a lot of attention and it’s a position which is famously said; ‘if you’re not spoken about means you’ve done a good job’, and there’s a lot of talk at the minute.

“Whether it is me or David who plays we need to be able to just focus and play but at the same time, it’s a strange, big headline…we have to deal with it and that is what we are doing.”

In a recent interview, Raya said the pair were “mates” who had a good relationship, a sentiment echoed by Ramsdale.

“If we didn’t get on it wouldn’t work. We work professionally really well together,” he said.

“There’s days where I come in and I’m down because of the situation and he picks me up and for whatever reason there might be a day where he’s down and even though I’m suffering and hurting for not playing I have to stand up and be able to push him.”

Ramsdale’s father, Nick, posted a social media response to Carragher’s comments, labelling the ex-Liverpool defender a “disgrace”.

“This isn’t the first time my name has been in the press and it has been more negative stuff so I have drowned it out before,” added Ramsdale.

I know there’s a lot of noise but it doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t help that my dad does it – but it was on a golf trip in Spain with 19 other lads from the local pub.

“I wasn’t too mad at him, he didn’t say anything out of turn, it just wasn’t helpful for the situation, he knew that. He obviously just had a few too many on the golf course!”

Ramsdale is all too aware that his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad could come under threat if he remains sidelined at Arsenal.

Sam Johnstone (left) Jordan Pickford (centre) and Aaron Ramsdale (right) were the goalkeepers selected in the last England squad
Sam Johnstone, left, Jordan Pickford, centre, and Aaron Ramsdale were the goalkeepers selected in the last England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For me I need to get back into my club team to keep getting picked (for England) and keep giving the manager a headache because if I’m not, then that’s an easier decision for him,” said Ramsdale.

“It is (a worry), it is the first time I have found myself in this situation. The (England) manager is brilliant, he trusts the players he’s worked with before as we’ve seen in different types of ways.

“You’ll see Kalvin (Phillips) and Harry (Maguire) haven’t played the most minutes but when they step up for England and are given the opportunity, they perform.”