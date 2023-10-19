Charity urges players to take stance against link between gambling and football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity urges players to take stance against link between gambling and football

By Press Association
The Big Step is campaigning for an end to gambling sponsorship and advertising in football (Peter Byrne/PA)
A charity has called on professional footballers to take a stance against the gambling industry’s relationship with the game.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and striker Nicolo Zaniolo, currently on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray, last week returned to their clubs from Italy’s training camp after it emerged they were under investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

The pair are the latest in a series of players to find themselves the subject of allegations and The Big Step, a charity led by people harmed by gambling which is campaigning for an end to betting advertising and sponsorship in football, believes it is time for their team-mates to stand up and be counted.

Newcastle's former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is under investigation in Italy
Newcastle’s former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is under investigation in Italy (John Walton/PA)

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “These moments can be seen as a tipping point and it does help show the ridiculous current situation of the relationship between gambling and football.

“But I think also it’s time for more and more footballers to take a stance against it because these are their colleagues, these are their peers, these are their friends that are being harmed.

“At what point will footballers say, ‘You know what? I’m not going to play with this gambling company on the front of my shirt, I’m not going to play in this stadium with thousands of adverts’.

“That’s what I think will really tip it next.”

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney is serving an eight-month ban
Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney is serving an eight-month ban (Adam Davy/PA)

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was last week fined and given a seven-month ban with a further five months suspended by the FIGC for breaching betting rules, while England striker Ivan Toney was handed an eight-month suspension in May and Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo a suspended five-month ban last month.

Tonali, a £55million summer signing from AC Milan, has reportedly admitted betting on his former club to win and his agent Giuseppe Riso has revealed the 23-year-old is battling “gambling addiction” at a time when Newcastle have three betting partners – FUN88, BetMGM and Sportsbet.io.

The Big Step spokesperson added: “If you watch their (Newcastle’s) match on Saturday, you’ll see a constant rotating presence of these companies whilst one of their own employees – one of their key employees, their players – is going to be sitting there watching it, possibly even playing, trying to recover from this thing that is being advertised to him relentlessly.”

While gambling addiction is an issue in wider society and other sports, the charity believes it is particularly prevalent in football and has called for Government intervention to address it.

The spokesperson said: “It is important to recognise that footballers, they have a lot of money, they have a lot of spare time and they’re in this environment where there is a gambling culture, and that’s not just through the advertising, but also just through the association between the two things, gambling and sport.

“That’s why there need to be extra safeguards for footballers compared with others. It’s time Government stepped up.

“How many more players, how many more fans have to be harmed before Government really takes control of this situation and just resets this relationship for good?”