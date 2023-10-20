Emma Raducanu to keep ‘provoking and asking questions’ of coaches on her return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu to keep ‘provoking and asking questions’ of coaches on her return

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu has missed the second part of the season (PA)
Emma Raducanu has confirmed she hopes to return to competitive action in time for the start of the new tennis season.

The 2021 US open champion has been sidelined for six months having undergone surgery on both wrists and her ankle after successive injury setbacks.

The 20-year-old told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme that she had not set a date for her WTA Tour return, but would “be back for the start of this season for sure”.

Raducanu, who has slipped to 280 in the world rankings from a career-high number 10, said: “I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I’m actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting.

“I already have that in the bank, so now I can keep going and keep building from here. I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve.

“But I’ve still got like 15 years left in my career, so there’s no rush.”

Raducanu has not confirmed who will coach her when she returns to the tour having gone through five different coaches in just over two years.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era in 2021
Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era in 2021 (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)

She believes her inquisitiveness could have been an issue for some of them.

She added: “I ask my coaches a lot of questions. On certain occasions they haven’t been able to keep up with the questions I’ve asked so maybe that’s why it ended.

“It’s something I’ve always done. I keep provoking and asking questions to coaches and challenging their thinking as well.

“I’m not someone that you can just tell me what do and I’ll do it, I need to understand why and then I’ll do it.”