Andy Robertson faces shoulder surgery and long lay-off By Press Association October 20 2023, 1.48pm Andy Robertson faces shoulder surgery and long lay-off Andy Robertson faces a lay-off with a shoulder injury (Isabel Infantes/PA) Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is to have surgery on a shoulder injury. The Scotland captain sustained the problem on international duty and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Andy Robertson collides with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, right (Isabel Infantes/PA) "It looks like surgery will be the best," said manager Jurgen Klopp. "That means he will be out for a while. Shoulder surgery is not an easy one."