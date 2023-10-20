New state-of-the-art Bradford venue can help take barriers down, says ECB chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

New state-of-the-art Bradford venue can help take barriers down, says ECB chief

By Press Association
ECB chair Richard Thompson has ambitions of making cricket the most inclusive sport in the country (Mike Egerton/PA)
ECB chair Richard Thompson has ambitions of making cricket the most inclusive sport in the country (Mike Egerton/PA)

Richard Thompson hopes to make cricket “the most inclusive sport in the country” after seeing a new state-of-the-art venue open in Bradford.

A £1.5million, 10-bay all-weather cricket dome opened at Bradford Park Avenue cricket ground on Friday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

The facility features two 40 x 20-metre covered domes with lighting, a real-life like cricket surface and a retractable netting system which fully replicates the features of an elite indoor facility, allowing for both training and matches to be played.

Funded by the England and Wales Cricket Board in partnership with City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council, the new facility could provide cricket sessions for around 10,000 people from the local community annually.

The facility is the first of its kind anywhere in the world (Alan McKenzie SW Pix/ECB)

ECB chair Thompson is excited by the opportunities that the facility could provide for boys and girls in the area, and to open the sport up to ethnic minorities.

He told the PA news agency: “It is essential. It is everything. My ambition for cricket is for it to become the most inclusive sport in the country.

“You’ve got to do that by taking barriers down. This is a community facility, anyone can play here.

“So if people wants to play in Bradford they can, whatever the weather and whatever the day. So from that perspective, we need to replicate that fast because there are other areas where it is just as great. But Bradford is a hotbed of enthusiasm for cricket so this is the obvious place to start.”

Previously, Bradford Park Avenue had an outdoor nets facility but this will now enable local cricketers to play all year round and in any weather.

The investment is also good news for Yorkshire, who were punished for their handling of allegations of racism and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq and a failure to address systemic use of racist and discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

Thompson now hopes the facility can help restore pride to the club.

The dome was opened in Bradford on Friday (Alan McKenzie SW Pix/ECB)

He added: “Hopefully this gives Yorkshire the sense of pride and a feel-good factor back.

“They can say we have the first facility of this type anywhere in the world, it is truly world class and in that sense there is no county that needed it and deserved it more.

“The ECB couldn’t be prouder, the partnership we are in with Yorkshire, the council, local MP, all of that to pull this together. Things like this have a lot of moving pieces to them but now to see it built is absolutely outstanding.

The new facility is the first to be built in the world but the ECB does not want the good work to stop here after sites in Luton and Walsall have also been identified to build something similar.

Thompson said: “We are putting one into Walsall, and have identified three or four other sites.

“It is incredibly exciting for Bradford but probably even more exciting for the game. I’m particularly pleased that this has come from Bradford Park Avenue and Yorkshire. A hotbed of interesting cricket, it’s the first facility of its kind anywhere in the world and it’s not very often you can say that.

“To hear bat on ball played as we speak is a nice feeling given the weather today.”