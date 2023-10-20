Doncaster continue League Two revival with victory at Tranmere

Doncaster’s recent League Two revival continued with a 2-1 victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Rovers took the lead after 27 minutes when Harrison Biggins steered the ball home from the centre of the box after some fine work down the right by Zain Westbrooke.

Tranmere should have been level before the break but Harvey Saunders’ close-range header was brilliantly saved by Doncaster keeper Louis Jones.

The visitors continued to look dangerous in the second half and doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Mo Faal pounced on a defensive error to flick the ball home.

But Connor Jennings got Tranmere back into things on 70 minutes when he fired past Jones from the edge of the box.

The home side piled forward in search of an equaliser in the closing minutes and could have snatched a point when Jennings’ effort flashed narrowly over the bar.

However, Doncaster hung on to make it five wins from their last seven league games despite having manager Grant McCann sent to the stands for preventing Tranmere taking a quick free-kick in front of the dugout.