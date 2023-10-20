Freddie Draper hat-trick ensures Walsall secure draw at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Freddie Draper hat-trick ensures Walsall secure draw at Newport

By Press Association
Freddie Draper secured a point for Walsall (Nigel French/PA)
Freddie Draper secured a point for Walsall (Nigel French/PA)

Teenage striker Freddie Draper completed his hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn Walsall a 3-3 draw at Newport.

County midfielder Bryn Morris thought he had won it for the hosts with goals in the fourth and 67th minutes, while in between Exiles striker Will Evans claimed his 12th goal of the season, but Draper had the final say with his third leveller of the night.

Morris’ first was a superb strike into the top corner after slick one-touch build-up play involving Evans and Omar Bogle.

Draper levelled for the first time in the 16th minute when he converted a Tom Knowles cross, but Evans curled into the corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Draper grabbed his second eight minutes after the restart with a cool finish before Morris slammed the ball into the roof of the net at the other end.

And 19-year-old Draper, on loan from Lincoln, stabbed in Donervon Daniels’ centre to level for a third time at the death.