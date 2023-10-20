Cliff Byrne delighted with Doncaster performance in win at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cliff Byrne delighted with Doncaster performance in win at Tranmere

By Press Association
Cliff Byrne (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cliff Byrne (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster assistant manager Cliff Byrne was delighted with his team’s performance despite Grant McCann being sent from the dugout just before half-time in their 2-1 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Goals from Harrison Biggins and Mo Faal were the difference as Doncaster continued their recent revival making it five wins from their last seven League Two games.

Rovers took the lead in the 27th minute when Biggins latched onto Zain Westbrooke’s cross from the right to steer the ball home from close range.

The visitors then doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break when Mo Faal pounced on a Tranmere defensive error to flick the ball home from the edge of the area.

Connor Jennings halved the deficit with 20 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish but it was the away side who went home with the points while Tranmere suffered their first home defeat since September 2nd.

Byrne said: “It’s a new one to us but the ball came towards the manager and he’s deviated where it was going and apparently it’s an instant red card.

“I had a word with the referee and he told me that the rule is the rule and it’s a sending off.

“We’re very pleased with that victory. Any away win in this league is pleasing but especially here which is a difficult place to come.

“Tranmere have been decent at home this season and you can see the response that Nigel (Adkins) got from his players.

“The boys were magnificent and we’re delighted to be going home with the three points.

“I know results will suggest that we’ve turned the corner but the positive from our point of view are the performances.

“I’m really pleased for the fans that have travelled tonight and they’ve seen those performances and it’s reward for them for sticking with the team from the start of the season.”

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “It’s not nice to suffer your first defeat as manager and it hurts.

“After we made those substitutions in the second half I felt like we would go on and get something from the game.

“They shouldn’t be scoring that second goal, it’s come from a long goal kick down the middle and the centre half knows he’s got to deal with it and he hasn’t and it’s a cheap goal.

“From a personal point of view I don’t think we equipped ourselves as well as we should have done but that’s for me to go and review.

“The atmosphere tonight was really good and our fans did everything they could to lift the players but it wasn’t to be and the first person you look at is yourself.

“We’ve got to stop making those stupid little mistakes we’re making and that’s why we’re losing games.”