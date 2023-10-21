5 key Sir Bobby Charlton games for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key Sir Bobby Charlton games for England

By Press Association
Bobby Charlton was one of England’s greatest ever players (PA)
Bobby Charlton was one of England’s greatest ever players (PA)

Sir Bobby Charlton was the star of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side.

The Manchester United great, who has died at the age of 86, scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for his country.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the key games in Charlton’s England career.

Scotland 0 England 4 – April 19, 1958

Just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster, the shaken 20-year-old was handed his England debut. The former England schoolboys international capped his bow with a goal at Hampden Park in a comprehensive Home Championship triumph and felt guilty to be enjoying such moments, having emerged from the wreckage when others had not.

England 2 Mexico 0 – July 16, 1966

Sir Bobby Charlton watches as his shot flies past Mexico goalkeeper Ignacio Calderon
Sir Bobby Charlton watched as his shot flew past Mexico goalkeeper Ignacio Calderon (PA)

Charlton scored a goal as impressive as it was important to get England’s World Cup campaign up and running in 1966. Having been held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their Group One opener, Charlton broke the deadlock in style against Mexico. He burst forward, jinked to the right and fired home a thumping 25-yard strike to set his side on their way to glory. Team-mate Terry Paine said Charlton’s effort “was the best England goal I ever saw”.

England 2 Portugal 1 – July 26, 1966

The attacking midfielder put in a stunning, match-winning performance to earn England their only World Cup final appearance to date. Up against Eusebio-inspired Portugal in the semi-finals, the midfielder opened the scoring in the 30th minute after the ball fell kindly for him and struck home an emphatic second goal as the clock wound down.

England 4 West Germany 2 – July 30, 1966

The Queen smiles and shakes hands with Sir Bobby Charlton after presenting his World Cup winners' medal
The Queen smiled and shook hands with Sir Bobby Charlton after presenting his World Cup winners’ medal (PA)

The 1966 World Cup final at Wembley earned Charlton and his team-mates their place in history. He impressed as a playmaker against the West Germans and hit a post with the scoreline at 2-2 in extra-time. The likes of hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst grabbed the headlines, but Charlton still called the victory the “diamond of my days”.

England 3 Northern Ireland 1 – April 21, 1970

Sir Bobby Charlton, poses in his 100th England cap at home in Lymm, Cheshire
Sir Bobby Charlton posed in his 100th England cap at home in Lymm, Cheshire (PA)

Bobby Moore gave Charlton the captain’s armband as he celebrated becoming the second player in history to reach a century of England caps. It was a special moment made all the better by the fact he wrapped up the scoring in a 3-1 Home Championship victory at Wembley. Charlton called time on his England career following that summer’s World Cup in Mexico.