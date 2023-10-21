5 memorable Sir Bobby Charlton games for Manchester United

Sir Bobby Charlton carved out his reputation as one of the greatest players of all time during a 17-year career at Manchester United.

Charlton, who has died at the age of 86, won the European Cup, three Division One titles and an FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five key games in his United career.

Manchester United v Charlton – October 6, 1956

Bobby Charlton made his Manchester United debut in 1956 (PA)

There was something appropriate about Charlton making his United debut against his namesake club and he proved their undoing as he made his mark with two goals in a 4-1 win. Charlton, just 18 at the time, was playing for United on weekends as he completed his national service with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps in Shrewsbury – alongside team-mate Duncan Edwards. Charlton played 17 times in all competitions for United that season, scoring 12 goals.

West Brom v Manchester United – March 1, 1958

Charlton (second right) trained with other United players in Blackpool ahead of the FA Cup clash with West Brom (PA)

Having survived the Munich air disaster and suffered only minor injuries, Charlton was the first injured survivor to leave hospital, returning home on February 14, eight days after the crash which killed eight of his team-mates and 23 people in all. After spending time at home in Ashington to convalesce, Charlton played in United’s first match since the disaster, a 2-2 FA Cup draw with West Brom on March 1. Still only 20 years old, Charlton was the player United would look to the most to help them rebuild.

Manchester United v Leicester – FA Cup final – May 25, 1963

Charlton (right) celebrated David Herd’s goal at Wembley (PA)

United’s first silverware since Munich came in the 1963 FA Cup final as Charlton lifted the trophy for the first time at the third attempt following a 3-1 win over Leicester. He was not on the scoresheet, but played a crucial role in the second goal, scored by David Herd, after Gordon Banks had saved Charlton’s shot. It proved a key stepping stone for United on their recovery and two years later, they won the league title.

Manchester United v Benfica – European Cup final – May 29, 1968

Charlton scored in the 1968 European Cup final (PA)

Five years later, Charlton was back at Wembley for an even bigger occasion as United reached their first European Cup Final. And Charlton, by now a World Cup winner with England, rose to the occasion at the national stadium once again. He opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half, and then, after Benfica had forced extra-time, capped the victory with a fourth United goal after George Best and Brian Kidd had scored. United’s 4-1 win made them the first English club to win the European Cup.

Manchester United v Tottenham – November 22, 1969

Denis Law (left) and Charlton battled for the United goalscoring record (PA)

Charlton broke United’s goalscoring record with the first of a brace against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He had been in a race with Denis Law to catch the mark of 211 – held by Jack Rowley – and did so when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Stoke on November 1. Charlton would stay ahead of Law, finishing his United career on 249 goals, while Law had 237. His record was eventually broken by Wayne Rooney in 2017.