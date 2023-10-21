Sir Bobby Charlton’s glorious career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Bobby Charlton’s glorious career in pictures

By Press Association
Bobby Charlton in action against his brother Jack (PA).
Bobby Charlton in action against his brother Jack (PA).

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England’s greatest ever footballers, has died at the age of 86.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his remarkable life in pictures:

Charlton (second from the right) with his team-mates ahead of the 1957 FA Cup final, including Duncan Edwards (far right) (PA).
Charlton (second from the right) with his team-mates, including Duncan Edwards (far right) ahead of the 1957 FA Cup final, which Manchester United lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Edwards would be one of eight United players to die in the Munich air disaster the following year (PA).
Charlton (left) celebrates after the 1963 FA Cup final triumph against Leicester
Charlton (left) celebrates after the 1963 FA Cup final triumph against Leicester (PA).
Charlton (centre) with his brother Jack (right). The pair played together for England for the first time in a 2-2 draw with Scotland in April 1965
Charlton (centre) with his brother Jack (right). The pair played together for England for the first time in a 2-2 draw with Scotland in April 1965 (PA).
Charlton (right) scored a stunning long-range effort in England's group-stage win over Mexico at the 1966 World Cup
Charlton (right) scores a stunning long-range effort in England’s group-stage win over Mexico at the 1966 World Cup (PA).
Charlton (far right) fires in the second of his two goals in the semi-final victory over Portugal
Charlton (far right) fires in the second of his two goals in the semi-final victory over Portugal (PA).
Charlton (far right) appears overcome with emotion as England captain Bobby Moore (centre) lifts the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley following the defeat of West Germany. Between Moore and Charlton is Hurst (PA).
Charlton (far right) appears overcome with emotion as England captain Bobby Moore (centre) lifts the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley following the defeat of West Germany. Between Moore and Charlton is Geoff Hurst (PA).
Charlton (fifth from left), Denis Law (far left) and George Best (far right) are among the players celebrating as United boss Busby holds the First Division title aloft in 1967 (PA).
Charlton (fifth from left), Denis Law (far left) and George Best (far right) are among the players celebrating as United boss Matt Busby holds the First Division trophy aloft in 1967 (PA).
European Cup glory followed the next year. Here, Charlton (centre) scores the first goal of his brace in the 4-1 final win over Benfica at Wembley
European Cup glory followed the next year. Here, Charlton (centre) scores the first goal of his brace in the 4-1 final win over Benfica at Wembley (PA).
The triumph - yet another Wembley success for Charlton - made United England's first European champions (PA).
The triumph – yet another Wembley success for Charlton – made United England’s first European champions (PA).
Charlton with his England caps at the time he won his 100th (PA).
Charlton with his England caps at the time he won his 100th in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland at Wembley in April 1970 (PA).
Charlton played his last game for United in April 1973 (PA).
Charlton played the last of his 758 games for United in April 1973 (PA).
Charlton with his team at Preston (PA).
Charlton during his brief spell as manager of Preston (PA).
Charlton sitting alongside Sir Alex Ferguson  at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).
Charlton, who returned to United as a director in 1984, sitting alongside Sir Alex Ferguson  at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).
Charlton and his wife Lady Norma with his knighthood, which he received in 1994
Charlton and his wife Lady Norma with his knighthood, which he received in 1994 (Martin Keene/PA).
Charlton receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from his brother Jack during the BBC Sport Personality of the Year Awards (David Davies/PA).
Charlton receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from his brother Jack during the BBC Sport Personality of the Year awards in 2008 (David Davies/PA).
The 'United Trinity' statue of Best, Law and Charlton outside Old Trafford, which was unveiled in 2008
The ‘United Trinity’ statue of Best, Law and Charlton outside Old Trafford, which was unveiled in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA).
The unveiling of Old Trafford's South Stand as the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand (Martin Rickett/PA).
The unveiling of Old Trafford’s South Stand as the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Charlton by the St George's Park pitch named after him, with England manager Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA).
Charlton, pictured with England manager Gareth Southgate, by the pitch at England’s St George’s Park training complex which was named after him (Nick Potts/PA).
Charlton makes a presentation to Wayne Rooney at Wembley to mark the latter becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer (Nick Potts/PA).
Charlton makes a presentation to Wayne Rooney at Wembley to mark the latter breaking his England goalscoring record (Nick Potts/PA).