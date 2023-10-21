Kyle Vassell brace gives Kilmarnock win over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyle Vassell brace gives Kilmarnock win over Livingston

By Press Association
Kyle Vassell scored a brace (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyle Vassell scored a brace (Jane Barlow/PA)

A double from Kyle Vassell helped Kilmarnock ease past Livingston to move into the top half of the cinch Premiership table.

The Killie captain netted with clever headers either side of the half-time interval after Sean Kelly’s penalty for Livi had cancelled out Danny Armstrong’s opener.

The victory sees Derek McInnes’ side move above their opponents on goal difference into fifth place, while Livingston remain in seventh.

Kilmarnock made two changes from the team beaten by Celtic last time out. In came Liam Polworth and Marley Watkins, with Robbie Deas and Matty Kennedy making way.

Livingston also made two changes after their win over Motherwell. Michael Devlin and Mo Sangare made the starting line-up at the expense of Ayo Obileye and Stephen Kelly.

The home side took the lead with the first real chance of the game after 16 minutes. Corrie Ndaba’s cross was completely missed by David Watson but rolled kindly through to Armstrong who lashed a shot past Shamal George.

Livingston appealed for a penalty following Ndaba’s challenge on Daniel MacKay but neither referee Craig Napier nor VAR Greg Aitken were moved into taking action.

Killie went straight up the park and George did well to push away Armstrong’s goalbound drive, before Polworth’s effort was deflected for a corner as the home side looked to press home their superiority.

Livingston, though, did get a penalty after 34 minutes. Brad Lyons connected with Sangare as he tried to make a clearance and Kelly sent Will Dennis the wrong way from the spot to draw his team level.

A melee then broke out involving around 10 players following an incident between Devlin and Watson. After a delay, both players were booked.

The home side moved back in front three minutes before half-time. Armstrong dispatched an enticing free kick from wide on the right and Vassell was able to steer a header beyond George and into the far corner.

Kilmarnock looked to add to their lead early after the restart but Lyons’ shot was wayward, while Polworth’s effort was easily saved by George.

A third goal for the home side, though, duly arrived just shy of the hour mark and Vassell was again the scorer.

Mere moments after striking the crossbar, the Kilmarnock captain met a Watson cross and this time made no mistake with his header.

Lloyd sent a free kick just wide for Livingston late on but the home side held firm to coast to just their second league win of the season.