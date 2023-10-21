Leaders Leicester break away record with comeback win at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leaders Leicester break away record with comeback win at Swansea

By Press Association
Kelechi Iheanacho made the points safe as Leicester won 3-1 at Swansea (Martin Rickett/PA)


Championship leaders Leicester came from behind to beat Swansea 3-1 and make history by becoming the first ever side in the second tier to win their opening six away matches of a league campaign.

Matt Grimes volleyed home his third goal of the season to put Swansea ahead in the 20th minute.

Jannik Vestergaard and Abdul Fatawu responded with their first goals for Leicester in the 43rd and 63rd minutes respectively before Kelechi Iheanacho bagged his side’s third in the closing stages as the Foxes made it 11 victories from 12 games this term – ending Swansea’s four-game winning run in the process.

The visitors carried the greater threat in the opening stages, with 10-cap England midfielder Harry Winks guiding a speculative effort over.

But it was Swansea who took the lead as Wout Faes could only head Jamie Paterson’s corner to the edge of the box where Grimes was on hand to spectacularly volley beyond Mads Hermansen.

It was only the seventh goal Leicester had conceded in the league this season, and one that typified the confidence Swansea have shown in the final third of late.

Enzo Maresca’s side looked angered after going behind and immediately set about levelling proceedings.

Wilfred Ndidi’s passed effort skimmed wide of Carl Rushworth’s post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed straight at the Brighton loanee.

The away side’s domination allowed the Foxes to push high up the pitch, although that in turn left spaces in behind for Swansea to exploit.

As a result, Paterson pipped Vestergaard to a loose ball before being challenged by goalkeeper Hermansen outside the box which prompted Jerry Yates into shooting from 45 yards out with the goal left unguarded, only for his effort to sail over the crossbar.

Leicester’s pressure told just before the break, though, as the Swans were unable to clear Stephy Mavididi’s cross, with the loose ball from Ndidi’s shot ending up striking Vestergaard and trickling into the net.

Michael Duff’s side very nearly regained the lead in added time at the end of the opening half as Liam Cullen’s sweetly-struck effort was tipped on to the crossbar by Hermansen, with Harry Darling heading on to the roof of the net from the resulting corner as the game remained level at half-time.

Dewsbury-Hall drilled at Rushworth 30 seconds after the restart as the league leaders looked intent on ensuring their winning run continued while Mavididi fired wide in what had become a more cagey affair.

Leicester went in front just after the hour mark as Ndidi left Dewsbury-Hall’s cross for Fatawu to stroke home.

Swansea pushed for an equaliser, and after Paterson had a shot blocked, Jamal Lowe was brilliantly denied by Hermansen.

But substitute Iheanacho rounded off the visitors’ victory four minutes from time as he coolly slotted the ball beyond Rushworth to ensure Maresca’s men remain at the summit.