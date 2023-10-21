Conor Shaughnessy nets late winner for Portsmouth against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Conor Shaughnessy nets late winner for Portsmouth against Carlisle

By Press Association
Portsmouth took on Carlisle (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Portsmouth took on Carlisle (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

League One leaders Portsmouth beat Carlisle 1-0 thanks to a Conor Shaughnessy header in added time at Fratton Park.

The first half was nearly all Pompey as they laid siege on the club in 20th place in the table, but Carlisle held firm.

Colby Bishop had a header easily gathered by Tomas Holy and another sailed over the bar.

The easiest chance for Pompey saw a Jack Sparkes cross somehow sliced wide by Bishop from six yards.

Carlisle almost took the lead on 20 minutes, but the ball was scrambled away from a Sean Maguire cross-shot.

And they nearly went ahead again in the first minute of the second half when a weak shot from Alfie McCalmont hit the post.

The visitors continued to threaten and almost snatched it in the final minute but a Dan Butterworth strike was pushed around the post by Will Norris.

Portsmouth made them pay as Shaughnessy rose highest to head in and stretch their winning run to six matches.