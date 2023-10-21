Burton too strong for Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burton too strong for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Burton’s winning run went on (PA)
Burton’s winning run went on (PA)

Burton made it four straight League One wins with a comprehensive 4-1 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers.

Bez Lubala grabbed a first-half brace after Antony Evans had headed Rovers in front but, after Ryan Woods was dismissed midway through the second half, Albion rammed home their advantage with goals from Joe Powell and Kwadwo Baah.

Rovers went in front just moments after Albion’s Powell had hit the woodwork direct from a corner. The Gas went up the other end and good link-up play between Chris Martin and Aaron Collins saw Evans stoop to head in unmarked at the back post.

It took Albion a while to properly settle into the game but Lubala put them in control by the break.

The Congolese striker got the touch ahead of defender Connor Taylor to convert Tom Hamer’s low cross midway through the half before turning sharply into the box to capitalise on Mark Helm’s cross and finish beyond Matthew Cox from close range.

Rovers began to press in the second half looking for an equaliser but they were reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes with Woods dismissed for his aerial challenge on Helm.

Powell lashed home a 25-yard screamer to make a 3-1 on 81 minutes before Baah completed the rout with an angled drive three minutes later.