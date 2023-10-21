Watford sub Asprilla strikes late to see off struggling Owls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watford sub Asprilla strikes late to see off struggling Owls

By Press Association
Yaser Asprilla’s excellent solo effort gave Watford a 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Yaser Asprilla’s excellent solo effort gave Watford a 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

A fine solo effort by substitute Yaser Asprilla in the final 10 minutes proved the decisive moment as Watford defeated Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Colombian had only been on the pitch for four minutes before he ruined the first game in charge for Owls boss Danny Rohl, who was able to put back Josh Windass and captain Barry Bannan into the Wednesday first XI.

The hosts made three changes from their previous game against Cardiff, with Tom Ince, Ryan Porteous and Imran Louza starting.

Jeremy Ngakia had the first effort after 11 minutes, his shot inside the area clearing the bar.

It was otherwise a dull opening half an hour, although the visitors were slightly in the ascendancy.

Indeed, it was Wednesday who went closest to opening the scoring. A cross by Jeff Hendrick found the head of Windass, who headed over from just over six yards out.

The move seemed to put some life into the contest, and Wesley Hoedt fired over from 30yards out in the  34th minute.

The half petered out after that flurry, although Porteous was booked for tripping up Windass before the half-time whistle.

Watford were looking to respond in the second half, and head coach Valerien Ismael made two changes at half time – Mileta Rajovic and Ismael Kone coming on for Vakoun Bayo and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

However, it was the the visitors who had the first opportunity five minutes after the interval. A curled free-kick from Windass found the head of Hendrick, who flicked his effort just over the bar.

Wednesday appeared to receive a boost in the 54th minute when Anthony Musaba was seemingly upended by Jamal Lewis in the box. However, after consulting with his official, referee Dean Whitestone overturned the decision.

The away side pressed for the opening though, although John Buckley could not keep his effort down just after the hour mark.

Watford started to press their way into the contest, putting Sheffield Wednesday more on the back foot, although without creating much in the way of a clear-cut opportunity.

However, with eight minutes remaining, Asprilla gave the hosts the lead with the best piece of skill in the match.

He picked the ball on the right flank from Ismael Kone and was able to work his way towards edge of the area where he fired his shot past the diving Cameron Dawson.

If anything, it was Watford who looked more likely to add further goals to the scoresheet, but they were able to see the game out with a single goal victory – and leave Wednesday without a win in 12 games.