Manchester City back to winning ways as Erling Haaland helps sink Brighton

By Press Association
Erling Haaland scored what proved to be City’s winner at home to Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City hit back from successive defeats to secure a 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side had slipped off the top of the Premier League table after defeats to Wolves and Arsenal before the international break but found form again to brush aside the high-flying Seagulls.

Julian Alvarez fired the hosts ahead after just seven minutes ahead with a composed finish from Jeremy Doku’s cutback before Erling Haaland made it two with a left-footed strike from 18 yards.

A goal from Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati for the visitors set up a nervous finish, but the hosts held on for their seventh Premier League win of the season despite Manuel Akanji’s late red card.

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player since Peter Beardsley 32 years ago to score in Anfield’s opening four league matches with both goals in a 2-0 victory over 10-man Everton in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

Ashley Young was sent off for a second bookable offence shortly before half-time to make the Toffees’ task of ending their woeful record across Stanley Park even more difficult.

Salah converted a 75th-minute penalty after a Michael Keane handball and then rounded off a counter-attack in added time to briefly lift the Reds to the top of the table before City’s victory over Brighton.

Newcastle ran riot to win 4-0 against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

The Magpies stretched their unbeaten run to five matches, with Jacob Murphy giving the hosts the ideal start after just four minutes as his looped effort found the far corner from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Eddie Howe’s side put the game to bed with two goals within three minutes before the break as Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff fired in, and Callum Wilson added a fourth in the 66th minute as he latched on to Murphy’s pass.

Luton showed their battling qualities as they recovered from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The hosts led through a Chris Wood brace, but the Hatters hit back, with Chiedozie Ogbene giving them hope before Elijah Adebayo blasted in an equaliser.

There was further late drama as Wood thought he had scored what would have been his hat-trick goal, but it was disallowed for offside.

Brentford proved too good for Burnley as they beat the Clarets 3-0 in west London.

Yoane Wissa’s third league goal of the season gave Brentford the lead after 25 minutes and Bryan Mbeumo added the Bees’ second with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the box.

Connor Roberts’ dismissal in the 78th minute made it an uphill task for Burnley to get back into the game and a stunning strike from Saman Ghoddos in the 87th minute put the result beyond doubt.

Gary O'Neil enjoyed a winning return to his old club Bournemouth
A well-taken goal by Sasa Kalajdzic helped Wolves beat Bournemouth 2-1 and ensure a happy return for their manager Gary O’Neil to the Vitality Stadium.

O’Neil was dismissed in the summer, with Andoni Iraola brought in to replace him, and his new club fell behind to a Dominic Solanke goal in the 17th minute.

However, Wolves hit back as Matheus Cunha fired in an equaliser early in the second period and the Cherries then had Lewis Cook sent off for an apparent headbutt on Hwang Hee-chan.

The game appeared to be heading towards a draw before Austria international Kalajdzic’s calm finish from Hwang’s pass with two minutes of regular time remaining.