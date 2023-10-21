Conor Hourihane own goal gifts Shrewsbury win over Derby

Shrewsbury had Conor Hourihane to thank as they secured a 1-0 home win over Derby.

The only goal came from the former Aston Villa midfielder, who headed into his own net from a Taylor Perry cross.

Just before half-time, referee Martin Woods pointed to the penalty spot after Curtis Nelson brought down Max Mata but Tom Bayliss took the effort and blazed the ball over the bar.

Shrewsbury went close again a minute later when Mata went through on goal but his effort was denied by Joe Wildsmith’s foot.

The home side were in the ascendency after the break and Perry floated a cross into the box in the 56th minute.

It looked to have first been met by Bayliss but Hourihane was the last player to get contact before the ball rustled into the back of the net.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went on a darting run through a crowd of bodies with just over 20 minutes to go before laying it off to Louie Sibley in the box but his effort went over the bar.