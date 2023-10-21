Michael Cooper helps Plymouth earn point at West Brom on long-awaited comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Cooper helps Plymouth earn point at West Brom on long-awaited comeback

By Press Association
The returning Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper helped his side keep a clean sheet (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth secured their first clean sheet in seven games on goalkeeper Michael Cooper’s comeback with a deserved point with a 0-0 draw against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Argyle also went closest to breaking the deadlock too when Morgan Whittaker hit the inside of the post after 13 minutes while West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer denied substitute Mustapha Bundu.

Cooper – making his first senior appearance for eight months after a ruptured cruciate ligament – celebrated his comeback with a shutout as the visitors heeded their manager Steven Schumacher’s pre-match call to tighten up.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper got a vital fingertip to Grady Diangana’s deflected shot from West Brom’s best opening.

West Brom threatened first with a low, first-time shot from Alex Mowatt but Jordan Houghton deflected the ball over the bar after Jed Wallace squared to Matt Phillips.

Plymouth’s big moment came when Whittaker cut in from the right and his curling shot hit the inside of the post, with Finn Azaz firing over the rebound.

A wonderful piece of skill by Diangana had West Brom’s supporters on their feet after he beat Mickel Miller and Azaz down the right, but after the winger’s pass to Wallace, Erik Pieters overhit his cross to Brandon Thomas-Asante.

As half-time approached, Plymouth were looking sharper than their hosts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden forced the first save of the game. His drilled effort hit the legs of Palmer after another run and cross from Whittaker.

Perhaps not surprisingly after a lacklustre showing, there were a few boos ringing to greet Albion at the half-time whistle.

Plymouth defender Dan Scarr became the fourth player to be booked in an increasingly scrappy game for a trip on Nathaniel Chalobah as the midfielder threatened to go past him 25 yards out.

But Darnell Furlong summed up Albion’s afternoon from the free-kick when his curling attempt went straight into the defensive wall.

It took until the 53rd minute for West Brom to force their first effort on target after Diangana’s shot took a wicked deflection off a defender and Cooper got a fingertip to it to deflect the ball behind.

Argyle were denied again when Bundu cut in from the left only to see his curling shot tipped away by Palmer.

West Brom were looking increasingly desperate in their attempts to fashion a winner as the clock ticked down.

Substitute Jayson Molumby’s shot flew high and wide, before fellow replacement Semi Ajayi failed to connect properly with a header at the far post at the end.