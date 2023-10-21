Michael Cooper helps Plymouth earn point at West Brom on long-awaited comeback

Plymouth secured their first clean sheet in seven games on goalkeeper Michael Cooper’s comeback with a deserved point with a 0-0 draw against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Argyle also went closest to breaking the deadlock too when Morgan Whittaker hit the inside of the post after 13 minutes while West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer denied substitute Mustapha Bundu.

Cooper – making his first senior appearance for eight months after a ruptured cruciate ligament – celebrated his comeback with a shutout as the visitors heeded their manager Steven Schumacher’s pre-match call to tighten up.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper got a vital fingertip to Grady Diangana’s deflected shot from West Brom’s best opening.

West Brom threatened first with a low, first-time shot from Alex Mowatt but Jordan Houghton deflected the ball over the bar after Jed Wallace squared to Matt Phillips.

Plymouth’s big moment came when Whittaker cut in from the right and his curling shot hit the inside of the post, with Finn Azaz firing over the rebound.

A wonderful piece of skill by Diangana had West Brom’s supporters on their feet after he beat Mickel Miller and Azaz down the right, but after the winger’s pass to Wallace, Erik Pieters overhit his cross to Brandon Thomas-Asante.

As half-time approached, Plymouth were looking sharper than their hosts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden forced the first save of the game. His drilled effort hit the legs of Palmer after another run and cross from Whittaker.

Perhaps not surprisingly after a lacklustre showing, there were a few boos ringing to greet Albion at the half-time whistle.

Plymouth defender Dan Scarr became the fourth player to be booked in an increasingly scrappy game for a trip on Nathaniel Chalobah as the midfielder threatened to go past him 25 yards out.

But Darnell Furlong summed up Albion’s afternoon from the free-kick when his curling attempt went straight into the defensive wall.

It took until the 53rd minute for West Brom to force their first effort on target after Diangana’s shot took a wicked deflection off a defender and Cooper got a fingertip to it to deflect the ball behind.

Argyle were denied again when Bundu cut in from the left only to see his curling shot tipped away by Palmer.

West Brom were looking increasingly desperate in their attempts to fashion a winner as the clock ticked down.

Substitute Jayson Molumby’s shot flew high and wide, before fellow replacement Semi Ajayi failed to connect properly with a header at the far post at the end.