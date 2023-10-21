Notts County earn victory at managerless Gillingham on historic day

Substitute Lewis Macari’s spectacular winner earned Notts County a 2-1 victory against managerless Gillingham in their 5,000th league game.

Macaulay Langstaff met Tobi Adebayo-Rowling’s low cross to deservedly put the visitors in front in the 38th minute.

A last-ditch tackle from Dom Jefferies prevented Langstaff from doubling the Magpies’ lead from close range shortly after the break.

The Gills, under the guidance of interim manager Keith Millen, drew level thanks to a fine solo goal from left-back Scott Malone in the 52nd minute.

The former Millwall man created a chance out of nothing inside the penalty area and fired low past Sam Slocombe.

County continued to dominate possession and almost retook the lead when Jodi Jones forced Jake Turner into a smart reaction save, before Malone’s block of Adebayo-Rowling’s dangerous cross almost deflected into his own net.

The visitors’ victory was secured when Stoke loanee Macari marked his English league debut by firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

County’s third away win of the season keeps them second in League Two, while Gillingham drop to ninth following a third defeat in six.