Darren Moore secures first win as Huddersfield edge struggling QPR

Darren Moore secured his first win as Huddersfield boss with his side running out 2-1 victors over struggling QPR.

Quick-fire goals from Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni in the first half did the damage at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jake Clarke-Salter’s first goal for the club proved to be a mere consolation as the visitors slumped to a painful fourth defeat on the spin.

And the pressure is mounting on boss Gareth Ainsworth, with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone, four points from safety.

QPR are in the midst of a sorry seven-game winless run after their defeat.

They had the majority of the ball as Town went into their shell after going two goals to the good but they failed to make it count as the resolute Terriers battled to a welcome three points.

Victory ended a five-game winless run – which included just one defeat – as Moore finally earned that elusive first win.

After replacing Neil Warnock in mid-September, Moore was pleased the international break came when it did to give him time with his new squad and he reaped those rewards as they moved to 18th, six points clear of the Hoops.

The Terriers made a fast start as their frightening six-minute burst fired them two goals ahead inside the first 15 minutes.

Moore’s charges made the perfect start as Harratt bagged his first league goal since April in the eighth minute.

It was a super break from the on-song hosts which was finished off as Rudoni squared the ball for unmarked Harratt to slot home beyond hapless Asmir Begovic.

And it was two within the blink of the eye as QPR were left dumbfounded again. It was another brilliant one-touch team move as influential Sorba Thomas freed up Rudoni for a fine first-time finish, his third goal of the campaign.

Incensed Ainsworth geed up his shell-shocked charges and they started to find their feet.

Republic of Ireland international Sinclair Armstrong went closest for the visitors as his effort was well blocked by Huddersfield.

And Ainsworth’s side pulled some momentum back on the stroke of half-time as Clarke-Salter dragged them back into the game with a 43rd-minute effort.

After the break, Delano Burgzorg was booked for simulation when he went down inside the Hoops’ box.

Down the other end, Michal Helik produced an heroic clearance to deny Ilias Chair a certain goal on the line and Town soaked up the pressure as they held on for a vital three points.

Yuta Nakayama could have sealed it, but Begovic kept out his late free-kick and QPR could not find the key to unlock the door to salvage a dramatic late point.