Aldershot come from behind to beat Hartlepool

Aldershot completed a fine comeback to take three points against Hartlepool with a 2-1 victory.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe had looked to have set Hartlepool on their way to an away win, acrobatically opening the scoring two minutes before the hour when he converted a corner from Nicky Featherstone.

But the Shots had other ideas and struck twice in three minutes.

Substitute Kwame Thomas levelled (79) when he scored at the back post after Ollie Harfield crossed and then, in the 81st minute, Thomas fed Josh Stokes who went clear to win it.