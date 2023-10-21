Dale Gorman gives high-flying Barnet late win against Maidenhead

Substitute Dale Gorman scored a stoppage-time winner as Barnet left it late to beat Maidenhead 3-2.

Barnet struck first, with Idris Kanu striking into the top corner after four minutes.

Their lead did not last long as Jayden Mitchell-Lawson fired home to level the scoring in the 11th minute before Bradley Keetch gave the struggling visitors a surprise half-time lead.

Callum Stead headed the hosts level after 51 minutes before Gorman won it for the Bees in the 91st minute, with Maidenhead’s Sam Beckwith and two backroom staff being sent off in the chaotic scenes that followed.