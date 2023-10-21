Charlie Austin denied as Liam Humbles strikes at the death to earn Salford draw with Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Austin denied as Liam Humbles strikes at the death to earn Salford draw with Swindon

By Press Association
Charlie Austin (left) thought his 50th goal for Swindon had secured a win at Salford, but Liam Humbles levelled in stoppage time (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liam Humbles came off the bench to earn Salford a point deep into stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Swindon.

Both right-backs were on target in the first 11 minutes with Remeao Hutton’s strike cancelling out an opener from the Ammies’ Ethan Ingram.

Charlie Austin’s late penalty looked to have won it for the Robins, but Humbles smashed home the equaliser in the 96th minute.

Salford took the lead when Luke Bolton played Ingram through before he fired into the bottom corner.

It could have been 2-0 soon after, and this time Bolton latched on to Matt Smith’s flick-on but poked the ball just wide.

Instead, it was 1-1 thanks a clever corner from Tyrese Shade, who pulled  it back to the edge of the box for Hutton to score.

Bolton and Stevie Mallan then went  close for Salford, although Elliot Watt’s goal-saving last-man tackle on Austin kept the scores level.

Swindon were then awarded a penalty and Curtis Tilt was sent off for bringing down Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Austin’s 50th goal for Swindon from the spot was well-deserved, but Salford hit back and Humbles levelled the scores.