Barrow and AFC Wimbledon play out goalless stalemate in game of limited chances

By Press Association
It finished goalless between Barrow and AFC Wimbledon (Joe Giddens/PA)
Barrow and AFC Wimbledon shared the points in a largely forgettable goalless stalemate at SO Legal Stadium.

Neither side could lay any real claim to deserving the points, with precious little entertainment provided in a dour encounter.

Chances were few and far between in a cagey first half that barely flickered into life.

Elliot Newby’s early opening for Barrow, from Emile Acquah’s neat ball, was snuffed out by a good block from Isaac Ogundere.

At the other end, Paul Farman was tested by a Jake Reeves free-kick but the Bluebirds keeper made the ground across goal to push it to safety.

James Chester had the first half’s last real opening but got underneath his header from Newby’s cross and sent the ball inches clear of the bar.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first had ended, with Barrow narrowly on top but unable to find a breakthrough.

Dean Campbell went close with a free-kick but it posed little trouble for Alex Bass in the Dons goal.

Visiting forward Ali Al Hamadi finally had a chance to break the deadlock with 20 minutes left but, after outpacing Niall Canavan on the right flank, fired straight at Farman.

Wimbledon survived a desperate goalmouth scramble after Acquah’s first-time shot was deflected wide, with Bass pouncing on the ball in a crowd.

Barrow substitute Dom Telford was off-target with two late headers and the Dons replacement Aron Sasu forced a late save from Farman, who also denied Reeves in a last-ditch breakaway, and the game ended goalless.