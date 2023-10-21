Russell Martin challenges ‘brilliant lad’ Ryan Fraser to kick on at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Martin challenges ‘brilliant lad’ Ryan Fraser to kick on at Southampton

By Press Association
Ryan Fraser has been backed to kick on at Southampton (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Russell Martin challenged Ryan Fraser to kick on after the Scotland international’s late goal maintained Southampton’s promising run with a 2-1 win at Hull.

The on-loan Newcastle winger opened his Saints account in the fifth minute of stoppage time to settle a fascinating game of end-to-end football.

Martin said: “People ask me, ‘what’s he like as a person?’ – he’s a brilliant lad.

“He’s intelligent, he lives for football and he enjoys being here.

“We’ve been trying to get him fit by playing games, which is not ideal, but he does everything properly and that finish was top drawer.

“I’m really pleased for him. He has great technical ability and he’s a top guy, which I already knew before he joined the club.”

Despite their slow start to the season, Southampton are now unbeaten in four games and are fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

A frenetic game felt destined to end in a draw after Will Smallbone’s opening goal in the 20th minute was cancelled out by Liam Delap just five minutes later.

Hull were the better side in the first half and also served notice of their intent with an early flurry of chances after the interval.

But Martin’s judicious use of the bench eventually yielded handsome dividends.

Following a sustained spell of late pressure, Fraser, who replaced Stuart Armstrong after 84 minutes, was well positioned to sweep home Flynn Downes’ precise cross from the right.

Martin said: “Away from home against a team who are playing well – they’re in a good place, this club – I’m delighted.

“We didn’t get a few details quite right (in the first half) but we caused them plenty of problems.

“It was a really good game – two teams going at it – and we tweaked a few things (after the break).

“But that wouldn’t have mattered if the mentality of the players wasn’t right, which it was.

“I thought we were outstanding in the second half. Hull grew tired and it was just relentless.

“When you’re attacking that much there’s going to be gaps and our players dealt with that brilliantly.

“I thought we were worthy winners. We were maybe too safe in the first half, but in the second half we were brilliant.

“This team is growing together, which is great to see.”

Hull side have won just once in seven games, but head coach Liam Rosenior is convinced his team are on the right path.

He said: “The manner of conceding a goal in the last minute is probably the most horrible way to lose a game.

“We need to eradicate that. For all our great play, you have to keep the back door shot.

“It became a game of who finishes their chances? We are going to be more open this season but hopefully through the season, the subs will give us the goals we will need.

“The exciting thing is that this group has got a lot of improvement. I’m very happy with the positive signs, but we have to stop throwing away points.”

Rosenior added: “We have to learn on the job, get more experience and make sure we don’t make the same mistake twice.

“It hurts at the moment, but I’m delighted we’ve got a game on Wednesday to get this out of our system.

“Some of our football has been excellent, but it needs to be excellent with points.

“I feel terrible about this result, but maybe we need to feel that pain.

“I love this group – if you see in the dressing room they are devastated – but the second goal was unacceptable from my point of view and we need to put that right.

“We are two points out of the play-offs – it’s nothing. I was delighted with the energy, but we have to start taking advantage of the moments in games.”