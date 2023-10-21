Millenic Alli brace helps Halifax claim points against struggling Kidderminster By Press Association October 21 2023, 6.16pm Share Millenic Alli brace helps Halifax claim points against struggling Kidderminster Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6229350/millenic-alli-brace-helps-halifax-claim-points-against-struggling-kidderminster/ Copy Link Millenic Alli scored twice for Halifax (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) Millenic Alli’s double gave Halifax a 2-1 win over struggling Kidderminster. The forward struck after 28 minutes and then five minutes after the break with Halifax sitting seventh in the National League. Second-bottom Kidderminster did equalise through Amari Morgan-Smith in the first half. But Alli, who ended a five-game drought with his first, won the game just after the break with his fourth goal of the season.