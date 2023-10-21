Darren Ferguson admits Peterborough did not deserve their point against Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson admits Peterborough did not deserve their point against Wycombe

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson (Tim Goode/PA)
Darren Ferguson (Tim Goode/PA)

Darren Ferguson was disappointed by the performance of his Peterborough players despite their unbeaten League One run stretching to seven games.

Ferguson was also unhappy with the failure of referee Andrew Kitchen give his side a late penalty after Peter Kioso was sent tumbling in the box – an incident which could have led to an undeserved victory.

Brandon Hanlan fired Wycombe ahead in the 35th minute before Posh roared back to lead at the break courtesy of a Joel Randall strike direct from a corner and a classy Ephron Mason-Clark finish.

But it was Wycombe celebrating when the latter found the net again just after the hour as Mason-Clark headed a Luke Leahy free-kick into his own net.

Ferguson admitted: “I feel it could be a good point as I don’t think we deserved one.

“I was very pleased to be ahead at half-time, but I still wasn’t convinced by our performance and you cannot start a half of football how we did in the second half.

“Wycombe could quite easily have scored three goals in the first 10 minutes after half-time before they did get level.

“We looked off it today, but we also have to give the opposition credit and Wycombe were very good.

“I don’t like criticising a referee when your team has a bad performance as it looks like sour grapes in some ways, but I think he has made a mistake as it looks a clear penalty. If he watches it back, he might hold his hands up.

“Getting that penalty would have given us a break if we had gone on to win, but we probably got one drawing the game anyway.”

Wycombe chief Matt Bloomfield was much happier with his side, saying: “My over-riding feeling is one of pride in the way we played against top opposition.

“We felt calm at half-time even though we were behind as we were the better team for 40 minutes of the first half.

“After the corner went in for Peterborough’s first goal, we became a little bit erratic and ended up conceding a second goal that we are really disappointed about.

“But we felt we would have a chance of taking something from the game if we could replicate the first-half performance again in the second half.

“We came out of the blocks really well and Dale Taylor had a chance within 30 seconds. It felt like that was the spurt we needed and I really enjoyed watching us today.

“We spoke at Charlton and Portsmouth about playing well and not getting anything out of those games but today we had the character and composure to deliver in the second half.”