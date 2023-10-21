John Mousinho admits Portsmouth ‘nicked’ win over Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho admits Portsmouth ‘nicked’ win over Carlisle

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho (Richard Sellers/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho (Richard Sellers/PA)

John Mousinho admitted Portsmouth could count themselves lucky to beat Carlisle 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time winner.

Conor Shaughnessy scored a last-gasp header as the League One leaders stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games.

Head coach Mousinho said: “I’m delighted we’ve won of course. The manner of it, scoring in added time at the Fratton End, was just brilliant.

“I feel we’ve nicked one today and Carlisle can feel very hard done by because they played very well. But I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“We controlled the game, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“The second half was disappointing all in. I think we let ourselves down tactically to be honest.

“I thought we went a bit straight too much to the centre forward. I like to see us get the ball around the outside, wide down the wings because we cross the ball well.

“There’s a weight of expectation on the lads to get the goal and that can cause us to be exposed at times.

“Will (Norris) made an excellent save near the end which enabled us to keep chasing that goal.”

Pompey dominated the first half and Colby Bishop came close with headers in in the seventh and 15th minute.

The visitors nearly went ahead in the first minute of the second half when a weak shot from Alfie McCalmont hit the post.

Carlisle could have snatched it on 90 minutes but a Dan Butterworth strike was pushed around the post by Norris.

Shaughnessy’s dramatic late winner was a bitter pill for the Cumbrians to swallow.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: “I am absolutely gutted for the lads out there. We didn’t deserve that at all.

“We came here with a really solid game plan and I thought the players executed it really well.

“I don’t think it was a lack of concentration for the goal. They worked it and got a block on, which they did well, and the delivery was good.

“If I’m honest, perhaps we should have taken advantage of the chances we had in the game.

“Their fans and the players were getting frustrated, but it’s a game of fine margins.

“Unfortunately, the performance gets forgotten. People look at the results, but those here today witnessed how well we played yet came away with nothing.

“The challenge is now to perform like that in every game. I’d rather play rubbish and pick up points.”