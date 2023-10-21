Notts County boss Luke Williams lauds Football League debutant Lewis Macari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County boss Luke Williams lauds Football League debutant Lewis Macari

By Press Association
Luke Williams praised match-winner Lewis Macari, making his Football League dbut in Notts County’s victory at Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Williams praised match-winner Lewis Macari, making his Football League dbut in Notts County’s victory at Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams showered Lewis Macari with praise after the Stoke loanee marked his English league debut with a stunning strike to earn his side a 2-1 win at Gillingham.

The 21-year-old grandson of Manchester United legend Lou Macari fired home from 20 yards with 12 minutes to play after Scott Malone had cancelled out Macaulay Langstaff’s opener.

Macari has previously enjoyed loan spells at Market Drayton and Dundalk but this was his first taste of EFL action, and Magpies boss Williams was delighted with his display.

He said: “He’s done himself proud. He performed brilliantly. I have to make sure I reward people for their hard work in training. He’s really enthusiastic so I wanted to be brave and give him a chance.

“This was a display of his personality. He did the job he was asked to do efficiently, but then he expressed himself as an individual.

“He had a big decision to make when the ball was out in front of him and he took it on. He showed us a new side to his game.”

County made a strong start to their 5,000th league game and Langstaff met Tobi Adebayo-Rowling’s low cross to deservedly put the visitors in front in the 38th minute.

Malone’s solo effort restored parity for the managerless Gills but Macari’s strike ensured County celebrated a perfect response to last weekend’s 4-1 derby defeat by Mansfield.

“Maybe we haven’t fully appreciated each other enough as a group at times recently,” Williams added.

“But I saw players celebrating when team-mates stepped up and moved the defensive line today.

“I saw players celebrating somebody else heading the ball out of the box today. We need to get back to really appreciating each other for what is good, elite work.”

The out-of-form Gills have now lost three of their last six games but interim boss Keith Millen remained pleased with the performance.

“It was a game decided by small margins,” he said. “I thought the players worked their socks off against a very good team. I told them in the dressing room that I’m really proud.

“It’s raw because I think we deserved a draw, but our effort and commitmentwere excellent. You can see the disappointment in the dressing room.

“When it got back to 1-1, I thought there was only one team who would go on to win it.

“Even in the first half, when they were having a lot of the ball, we had opportunities on the break but we weren’t clinical enough.

“Their first goal came from a three on two for us but we didn’t capitalise on it. We had so many good opportunities but we didn’t punish them.”