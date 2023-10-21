Steven Schumacher backing ‘top goalkeeper’ Michael Cooper for Premier League

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher tipped goalkeeper Michael Cooper for the Premier League after he kept a clean sheet on his comeback in a 0-0 draw against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old, who has made more than 150 appearances for the Pilgrims, made his return after eight months out with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament and helped Argyle to their first shutout in seven games.

“Since pre-season he’s worked his socks off and he deserves to play at this level and at a higher level than this,” said Schumacher.

“I’m buzzing for Michael. He’s been a huge player for us for a couple of seasons and I rate him really highly. He is a top goalkeeper and I’m glad to have him back.

“He’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the country – he’s sharp, he’s a calming influence and he makes big saves.

“It was a big call to put him in the team but that’s what I get paid for and he repaid it and I’m delighted for him.

“There weren’t many massive moments for him but what he had to deal with, he did it well and he was calm with his feet.

“He was happy to be back. I spoke to him on Tuesday or Wednesday and asked if he was OK about it and I said ‘You need to get it into your head because you’re playing on Saturday’.”

Promoted Plymouth – still winless on their travels this season – created the best chance when Morgan Whittaker’s curling shot hit the inside of the post in the 13th minute.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and substitute Mustapha Bundu were also denied by West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

West Brom’s only serious effort on target was Grady Diangana’s deflected shot which Cooper tipped behind.

“I’m not going to say I’m disappointed with a point away from home,” added Schumacher. “We played outstandingly well in the first half and the areas we got into were really good.

“At half-time we were worried because we thought we’d get punished in the second half but we weathered the storm and had another good chance through Mustapha Bundu.”

The Baggies forced 10 corners – double Arygle’s tally – and their head coach Carlos Corberan was disappointed with the return from dead-ball situations.

“We created a lot of set-pieces; our attacks didn’t finish as attacks, they finished with set-pieces and it was another week where we didn’t use our set-pieces well enough,” said Corberan.

“They were better than us in the first half and we were better than them in the second half.

“I think they found a way to break our press in the first half and after that they found possibilities to attack our box.

“In the second half, we found a way to recover balls in the attacking half, we found a way to dominate the game but we didn’t create a lot of clear-cut chances.

“In the first half they broke our defensive structure and we were too focused to press.

“We tried to press every ball in the first half and when you do that, you don’t press well, and you don’t defend well.

“In the second half, we showed more clarity, defended when we had to defend and pressed when we had to press.”