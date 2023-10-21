Steven Schumacher backing ‘top goalkeeper’ Michael Cooper for Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher backing ‘top goalkeeper’ Michael Cooper for Premier League

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher (pictured) believes goalkeeper Michael Cooper is heading for the Premier League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher tipped goalkeeper Michael Cooper for the Premier League after he kept a clean sheet on his comeback in a 0-0 draw against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old, who has made more than 150 appearances for the Pilgrims, made his return after eight months out with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament and helped Argyle to their first shutout in seven games.

“Since pre-season he’s worked his socks off and he deserves to play at this level and at a higher level than this,” said Schumacher.

“I’m buzzing for Michael. He’s been a huge player for us for a couple of seasons and I rate him really highly. He is a top goalkeeper and I’m glad to have him back.

“He’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the country – he’s sharp, he’s a calming influence and he makes big saves.

“It was a big call to put him in the team but that’s what I get paid for and he repaid it and I’m delighted for him.

“There weren’t many massive moments for him but what he had to deal with, he did it well and he was calm with his feet.

“He was happy to be back. I spoke to him on Tuesday or Wednesday and asked if he was OK about it and I said ‘You need to get it into your head because you’re playing on Saturday’.”

Promoted Plymouth – still winless on their travels this season – created the best chance when Morgan Whittaker’s curling shot hit the inside of the post in the 13th minute.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and substitute Mustapha Bundu were also denied by West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

West Brom’s only serious effort on target was Grady Diangana’s deflected shot which Cooper tipped behind.

“I’m not going to say I’m disappointed with a point away from home,” added Schumacher. “We played outstandingly well in the first half and the areas we got into were really good.

“At half-time we were worried because we thought we’d get punished in the second half but we weathered the storm and had another good chance through Mustapha Bundu.”

The Baggies forced 10 corners – double Arygle’s tally – and their head coach Carlos Corberan was disappointed with the return from dead-ball situations.

“We created a lot of set-pieces; our attacks didn’t finish as attacks, they finished with set-pieces and it was another week where we didn’t use our set-pieces well enough,” said Corberan.

“They were better than us in the first half and we were better than them in the second half.

“I think they found a way to break our press in the first half and after that they found possibilities to attack our box.

“In the second half, we found a way to recover balls in the attacking half, we found a way to dominate the game but we didn’t create a lot of clear-cut chances.

“In the first half they broke our defensive structure and we were too focused to press.

“We tried to press every ball in the first half and when you do that, you don’t press well, and you don’t defend well.

“In the second half, we showed more clarity, defended when we had to defend and pressed when we had to press.”