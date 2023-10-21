Dino Maamria delighted as Burton see off Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dino Maamria delighted as Burton see off Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria has lots to be happy about (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria has lots to be happy about (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burton boss Dino Maamria reflected on a “huge win” for his side as they came from behind to record a stunning 4-1 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers and make it four wins on the bounce.

Bez Lubala grabbed two goals to turn the game in Albion’s favour by half-time after Antony Evans had nodded Rovers in front.

“That is a huge win for us,” Maamria said. “The more wins you have then the tougher they get. Although the scoreline is 4-1 it was a tough win when we weren’t at our best and that is the growth that the team has made in the last few weeks.

“When you produce results like that and you are at 70 per cent of your best then that is something the team can go forward with.”

With the game on a knife edge in the second half, Ryan Woods’ red card for Rovers handed Albion the initiative again with Joe Powell and Kwadwo Baah scoring spectacular late goals to seal an emphatic victory, but Maamria reserved praise for Lubala.

“Bez does so much work for the team, in terms of the press and dropping in to keep the shape of the team,” Maamria said. “I am so pleased for him today because he is a good finisher and he was clinical today. He had a chance for a hat-trick but was unselfish to set it up for someone else.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton felt his side did not get the rub of the green after going in front with the red card a turning point.

“It was a huge moment,” Barton said.

“We were trying to get back in the game at the start of the second half and I thought the lads came out really sharply. We had a couple of good crosses that somehow we didn’t manage to get on the end of.

“Sometimes it is one of those days. Their first two goals are both crosses that deflected between our players’ legs so you know you are maybe not getting the rub of the green and then the sending-off, for me, was needless.

“It didn’t need to happen and then the momentum that we have built up in the second half went out of our sails a bit and it gave Burton the impetus. Credit to them they have gone on to see the game out with two fantastic strikes.”

Everything looked good for Rovers early on after Evans gave his side the lead, but Barton’s men were unable to build on it.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “You come away from home and make a fantastic start, get your noses in front and you expect to kick on from there. If I am honest, we didn’t.

“We fell into thinking that we can sit back on the 1-0 but credit to Burton, they got themselves back into it. We find ourselves 2-1 down and then the red card leaves us with a real mountain to climb.”